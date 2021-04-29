-
Now Playing: President Biden addressed the nation about his “American Families Plan”
-
Now Playing: President Biden addresses Congress ahead of 100th day in office
-
Now Playing: President Biden’s 1st 100 days in office
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden marks 100 days in office
-
Now Playing: Fallon Fox and Raquel Willis speak out about anti-trans legislation
-
Now Playing: Kansas senator reacts to Biden’s 1st address to Congress
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers announce Military Justice Improvement Act
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 142M Americans have received at least 1 shot of the vaccine
-
Now Playing: President Biden’s 100th day in office
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Joe Biden lays out vision to move US forward
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court justices hear potential landmark free-speech case
-
Now Playing: Federal agents raid Rudy Giuliani's home
-
Now Playing: President Biden pitches $4 trillion in spending
-
Now Playing: In 1st, two women sit behind a president for a speech to Congress
-
Now Playing: Experts break down Biden’s first address to Congress
-
Now Playing: Biden tackles immigration, gun control in presidential address
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime, Wednesday, April 28, 2021
-
Now Playing: Key moments from Biden’s 1st presidential address to Congress
-
Now Playing: New York Republican congresswoman: ‘I’m willing to work with the president’