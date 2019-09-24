Transcript for 3 Navy sailors assigned to same aircraft carrier die by suicide

The navy has made us startling announcement three sailors from the same ship died by suicide last week all three men were assigned to the USS George H. W. Bush aircraft carriers currently docked in Norfolk Virginia while undergoing maintenance. Another sailor from the ship took his own life in July. The ship's commander says the suicides were separate and related incidents and reminds his crew that hope is always available.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.