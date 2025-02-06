Netanyahu gifts Trump golden pager in nod to Lebanon explosions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted President Donald Trump a golden pager during their meeting at the White House this week, Netanyahu's office said. ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports.

February 6, 2025

