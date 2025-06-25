New CDC vaccine advisory board meets for 1st time

The CDC's vaccine advisory committee is meeting for the first time since HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dismissed the entire panel and appointed new members.

June 25, 2025

