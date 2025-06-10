New Jersey holds primaries for governor

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday for New Jersey’s primary elections, which will set up the state’s gubernatorial general election this year.

June 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live