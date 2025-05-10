New video shows New Jersey mayor arrested at ICE detention center

ABC News obtained video of the Democratic mayor of Newark, New Jersey, being arrested on Friday while joining members of Congress at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.

May 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live