New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate, arrested at immigration court

Brad Lander, the New York City comptroller and a candidate for mayor, was arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer while at an immigration court

June 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live