Newly-elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vows 'Trump will never break us'

CBC News' Washington, D.C., correspondent Richard Madan breaks down the results of Canada’s election.

April 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live