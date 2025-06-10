Newsom lashes out at Trump: ‘Arrest me’

President Donald Trump and California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom escalated their confrontation on Monday over the handling of protests in Los Angeles triggered by Trump's immigration crackdown.

June 10, 2025

