Nikki Haley looks ahead to GOP primary in her home state of South Carolina

538's Galen Druke weighs Nikki Haley’s chances in the South Carolina Republican primary as she rebounds from her loss in New Hampshire.

January 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live