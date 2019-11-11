Nikki Haley alleges resistance among Trump team

More
The former U.N. ambassador alleges in her upcoming memoir that two White House officials tried to get her to join them in opposing some of Trump's policies.
1:45 | 11/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nikki Haley alleges resistance among Trump team

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:45","description":"The former U.N. ambassador alleges in her upcoming memoir that two White House officials tried to get her to join them in opposing some of Trump's policies.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66915903","title":"Nikki Haley alleges resistance among Trump team","url":"/Politics/video/nikki-haley-alleges-resistance-trump-team-66915903"}