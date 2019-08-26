-
Now Playing: US Appeals Court rules electoral college voters aren't bound by popular votes
-
Now Playing: Trump stands firm in attacks on American Jews who vote Democrat
-
Now Playing: Epcot transformation coming to Disney World by 2021!
-
Now Playing: D23 Expo kicks off
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek inside Frozen 2 at the D23 Expo!
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's open to meeting with Iranian president
-
Now Playing: Newark to replace 18,000 water leads
-
Now Playing: North Carolina teen gets Popeye's customers to register to vote
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Restaurant manager asks man with service dog to leave
-
Now Playing: Family of man killed by off-duty officer at Costco speaks out
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg accepts honorary degree following cancer treatment
-
Now Playing: Viral school supply video is what teachers really want
-
Now Playing: The teacher who went viral with Lizzo's ‘Truth Hurts’
-
Now Playing: Surprise: Keke's brother, sister and best friend
-
Now Playing: Who's the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ instigator?
-
Now Playing: Keke's mom and dad's birthday surprise
-
Now Playing: It's official: Keke joins the show
-
Now Playing: New reward offered in 2009 double murder of Virginia Tech couple
-
Now Playing: Rescue dogs bring the love on International Dogs Day
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested in connection with death of missing NYC chef