Transcript for North Carolina teen gets Popeye's customers to register to vote

Let's election season gets closer here at the in the briefing room we are keeping track of creative ways than America's young people are trying to sign up and register. New voters one of those caught our eye this week. Making its way through the crispy chicken sandwich line at Popeye it's. North Carolina high school senior seventeen year old David Leadbetter. Has been out registering people to vote in those and we've all seen on those long viral lines to get the new pot pies chicken Sam what's lot of store sold out. David joins us now from about North Carolina David it's great to see you is so hot ticket I do this but spend and every reaction as you don't work in those. Drive few lines to get people to register. Yes so oh start they we scenes abundant amount of people just lined up at Popeye justice found in chicken salads. And so I was working must at least he's campaign China gave engagement community. And we can with the idea. Bring him letter registration to the lines and pipelines and so it was a pretty awesome experience and it and engaging. With those individuals in the line. Did where people pretty receptive to it while they were underweight and place their order. Yes. A lot of individuals had already been registers so that was nice to know led new message meant we menace to register a lot of individuals went on he was out there. Yet how near in the house. Your high school senior going into your senior year Daryn Charlotte how did you get inspired to take this sign and I know you're getting ready to. To place your first ballots in a presidential election next November but why take the sun. So I was really just trauma be more engagement community. Tell us I had maze of support that team with Stephanie c.'s campaign. And so we just wanted to engage more with the community. And you know it was very fine and they lose very good. In the future for in politics warrior David Leadbetter if you go to college. Is a possibility I don't know if I'm massive as an hour and and I and I got to ask you before we let you go did you try the chicken sandwich or restocking about. How is it. A last Friday and now we say in and it is meant you see from me. How my humble opinion in a car sit all right David Ledbetter from Charlotte, North Carolina we salute you great effort there creative take on registering voters. For between twenty and between nineteen election thanks so much for coming and their.

