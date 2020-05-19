Transcript for Number of lives lost ‘basically back to where we started’: Gov. Cuomo

Hospitalizations. Declined again. This is an important lesson no. Which you see here or use the almost in every state of course the state use in almost every country across the globe. But how fast that spike comes profess that incline is a steep incline is and then look at how slow relatively bad declines. You can get into trouble quickly. With this virus and it takes you a longer time. To turn that curve and to turn. Infection rate so. Don't by the spike happen in the first place Martin atlas got it. Net change in total hospitalizations down change and into patients down number of new cases. This is an important number that we track. Down again 335. That's on the system a 53000. So that's really good news. Number of deaths. Again on a relative scale the numbers down. Dramatically from where was in the first place. But it's still painfully right. Were also looking at eighty pilot program of the next two weeks the start to bring visitors back to hospitals. That's going to be run by the greater New York hospital association downstate. And association of New York State upstate. They'll be a number of hospitals participating. In that. North what was the number of hospitals but this is getting visitors back into hospitals with the right precaution. Oh with the right equipment. When now taking steps to do further reopened. It with fewer rounds. I'm very aggressive on encouraging sports teams. Two's start and to operate. Without fans. Mourn economic calculus for different sports. Some sports franchises can make this work easier than others. It depends on the economics of that sport much is determined by. Selling seats in the arena over the stadium etc. But the extent they can and start I encourage them to start the state will work with them to start. Downs that we are a number of sports teams. When it team plays even if this morning newsstands it gets broadcast. And that he has people wrong. Entertainment value. Some team to participate in. Another reason frankly to stay home. As opposed to go out and staying and is good right now this state will house ceremonies. Local ceremonies of up to ten. People or lasts. We hope that those ceremonies are broadcast televised and there areas so people can be part of honoring that tradition. Local governments can make a decision that they don't want those ceremonies to happen. They want and people gathering. Is the CDC guidelines. It is for ten people gathering real estate. The recommendation from the CDC. But. I can understand the difference of opinions or leave it up to local government vehicle parades. I think are appropriate that should be in Kurtz. And again this is an important tradition many people lost their lives this is important to many many memories or across. This state. And nation it's important that the veterans. That they be written. And I think we can do that we can do it safely. My laws for example if you think government funds. You must re hire this game number of workers you greed and if you take government bonds. You must rehire the same number of employees you read and a if you want to lay people off. Get lean if you want to restructure. Fine but. Don't use taxpayer Monday to subsidize. And don't think taxpayers. Want to pay you to lay off employees. And then wind up with an unemployment problem at the U that the that's what happened in 2000. I was attorney general. I brought the cases after works. I brought actions against AIG. And against banks like Bank of America that took these bailout phones. And then gave themselves. Bonuses and parties. Don't make the same mistake sports. The world is different today than it was. Business there are situations in line that can happen on a moment's notice. And change. The very trajectory. And definition of you can get health news. About it and individual. That just changes. Your whole life. What you thought was so important yesterday becomes totally report. This situation. This corporate buyers has changed the world fundamentally. I don't believe we ever go back to where we work I don't even believe life is about going back. Great life is about going forward.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.