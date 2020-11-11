Transcript for By the Numbers: Future of Affordable Care Act at stake in Supreme Court

We turn again to house care and a Affordable Care Act also known as obamacare and we now. Why the numbers at what's the status is Supreme Court decides the Wall Street more than 21 million Americans could lose health insurance if the ACA is entirely repealed which would increase the number of those were uninsured by nearly 70%. And could leave almost. 54. Million people or 27% of all adults under 65 uninsured adults because they have preexisting conditions us according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and that's before accounting for -- nineteen. After obamacare was enacted the number of uninsured non elderly Americans declined by twenty million dropping to historic low in 2016. Others to recent uptick in on insured Americans 28 point nine million non elderly Americans had. No insurance at all in 2019 that's a million more than the year before. Critics of Obama care point to higher premiums and deductibles for those with insurance for example the average premium from mid level plans for forty year old climbed to 462. Dollars a month in 20/20 from. 273. Dollars and 2014. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation. And now eighteen Republican led states and two individuals are bringing in this latest case he challenged. To the Supreme Court this is this third major challenge since it was enacted. In 2010.

