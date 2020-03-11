Transcript for By the Numbers: Far-reaching impact of ballot initiatives

On the eve of Election Day we are closely watching the presidential and congressional races across the country but America are also voting on significant ballot initiatives now these allow. Citizens to bypass their elected representatives and weigh in directly on an issue so. You're just a few of those issues by the numbers 121. Statewide ballot initiatives are up for a vote this election. Four states Arizona Montana and New Jersey and South Dakota are voting on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. And one state or I didn't could become the first in the country to decriminalize. Possession of all drugs in small amounts even cocaine and heroin. And they would use money saved on drug enforcement to fund addiction and recovery programs. And Florida's voting on whether to raise the State's minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour by 20/20 six. Colorado could ban most abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy. When your voters are deciding whether to repeal the State's 1996 ban on affirmative action for public colleges and government hires. And finally for the sixth time because perhaps a six side is the charm for Ricoh will vote on US statehood although this vote is only symbolic since. It takes an act of congress to admit new states it's an issue that could be taken up though if Democrats win both the house and senate.

