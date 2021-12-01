By the Numbers: Trump’s possible 2nd impeachment

More
Impeachment is rare; a second impeachment just days before an inauguration would be unprecedented in U.S. history.
1:00 | 01/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Trump’s possible 2nd impeachment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"Impeachment is rare; a second impeachment just days before an inauguration would be unprecedented in U.S. history.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75188057","title":"By the Numbers: Trump’s possible 2nd impeachment ","url":"/Politics/video/numbers-trumps-2nd-impeachment-75188057"}