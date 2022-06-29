By the Numbers: Three weeks to Election Day

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with FiveThirtyEight's Galen Druke about the latest midterm forecast, and how Nevada could be a key state in deciding control of the Senate.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live