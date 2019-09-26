Transcript for Nunes compares whistleblower complaint to ‘Russia collusion hoax’

I want to congratulate the Democrats on roll out of their latest information warfare operation against the president. And they're extraordinary ability to once again enlists the mainstream media. In their campaign. This operation began with media reports from the prime investigators of the Russia collusion hoax. But a whistle blowers claiming president trump may nefarious promised to a foreign leader. The release transcript of that call has already debunked that central assertion. People can reasonably ask why the Democrats are so determined to impeach this president. When in just a year apple have a chance. In fact one democratic congressman one of the first to call for Trump's impeachment. Davis the answer when he said quote I'm concerned that if we don't impeach the president you'll get reelected. On quote. Winning elections is hard. And when you compete you have no guarantee you'll win but the American people. Do have a say in this. And they made their voices heard in the last presidential election. This latest gambit by the Democrats to overturn the people's mandate. Is unhinged. And dangerous. They should end the entire dishonest protests spectacle. And get back to work to solving problems. Which is what every member of this committee was sent here to do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.