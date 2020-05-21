-
Now Playing: Number of lives lost ‘basically back to where we started’: Gov. Cuomo
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases rise in Alabama since reopening
-
Now Playing: Study finds earlier coronavirus restrictions could have saved 36,000 lives
-
Now Playing: Sen. Chuck Schumer discusses firing of inspector general and ‘Obamagate’
-
Now Playing: Sen. Chuck Schumer on racial, ethnic and social disparities amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Chuck Schumer: It’s 'reckless' for Trump to say publicly he takes hydroxychloroquine
-
Now Playing: Trump claims mail-in voting fraud
-
Now Playing: Hawaii’s COVID-19 shutdown hits tourism hard
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: A Nation Divided: Who’s hurt most by COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: A Nation Divided: COVID-19’s racial disparities
-
Now Playing: A Nation Divided: COVID-19’s racial disparities
-
Now Playing: Stunning 'death bed' confession regarding Roe v. Wade
-
Now Playing: Protesters argue reopening is not moving fast enough
-
Now Playing: White House press secretary says Trump’s tweets were ‘meant to alert’
-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: If Trump Loses In 2020, He’ll Be The Nominee Again In 2024
-
Now Playing: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on what essential workers mean to her
-
Now Playing: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on why she voted against the CARES Act
-
Now Playing: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on if enough has been done to protect essential workers