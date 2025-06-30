NYC mayoral frontrunner says no to billionaires, gets blasted by Trump

Zohran Mamdani - the presumptive Democratic nominee in the New York City mayor's race - is questioning whether the U.S. should have billionaires.

June 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live