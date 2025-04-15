Obama blasts Trump administration's 'unlawful' Harvard demands

Barack Obama praised Harvard for its rejection of President Donald Trump's demands as the university faces a funding freeze for alleged inaction on antisemitism.

April 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live