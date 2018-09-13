Transcript for Obama hits back at Republicans on the campaign trail in Ohio

Whether your rights. As an American fit and threw out. In this November's. The lack. More important than any I can remember in my life the Contra quite good Abbas. Sitting on the sidelines. Are far more dangerous and politicians that try to exploit. People's fears. To the bot. And so what we've seen is a politics that feels broken right now. And had. Even the folks who won don't seem happy. The Republicans are there one Bradford one. The house that won the senate. There's yet. We delicious but. That doesn't remember that when you hear these folks bread and about this economic miracle. When it started. The ball got no. Boehner update we've got them. If Nolan downhill. Both Gomez and what we're doing but let's abandon that those that break a sweat. Not normal worsening. The home. If the big. Mark Barton for those who are currently in power to protect the power even at that hurts the country. And frankly instead of a more balanced on that. Well yours Republicans in congress who are bent over backwards but she old. And good. Want oversight. Of this behavior from scrutiny and accountability and and consequences.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.