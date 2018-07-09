Obama urges Americans to vote, says consequences of not voting are 'dire'

More
President Barack Obama spoke at an awards ceremony in Illinois.
2:14 | 09/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Obama urges Americans to vote, says consequences of not voting are 'dire'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57674065,"title":"Obama urges Americans to vote, says consequences of not voting are 'dire' ","duration":"2:14","description":"President Barack Obama spoke at an awards ceremony in Illinois. ","url":"/Politics/video/obama-urges-americans-vote-consequences-voting-dire-57674065","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.