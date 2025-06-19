Obama warns US 'dangerously close' to losing democracy

Former President Barack Obama said the U.S. is "dangerously close to normalizing behavior" from government officials that is not compatible with liberal democracy, and "consistent with autocracies."

June 19, 2025

