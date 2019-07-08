Transcript for Ohio politicians discuss gun violence with Trump

And we reiterated its that's an important. Action. I'll grant you this he's been gone and that people would see her waiting for action. From the Washington. He talked about this incident to stand with us care. About. There's a certain legislation that. We've been very happy that he. Some issues that need. An additional. Let alone keep the legislation that would actually I. And the pilot cities be able to go right the federal courts vote. The mayor and I asked residents. Call us your. To bring the senate next session this week. Tell the senate that he once. Background check school is already passed the house and what's on the floor I asked the president's promise to me. To the American people you'll sign that bill after he's spoken out in support of was only said. Get things done. There was a time when this was five artists. And so we're looking for those people in congress to come together because the majority of Americans agree to this should be an action. Do I think that we're gonna see another mass shooting tomorrow or Friday. Probably because Washington won't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.