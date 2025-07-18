Pam Bondi 'dealt a tough hand' over Epstein files: Attorney

Former Palm Beach County, Florida, state attorney Dave Aronberg discusses the Trump administration's handling of Jeffrey Epstein files.

July 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live