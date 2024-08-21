Parents of American-Israeli held hostage on why they spoke at DNC

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin who was taken hostage Oct. 7, and express their hopes for a cease-fire deal and the return of hostages, including their son.

August 21, 2024

