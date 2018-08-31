Transcript for Pastors condemn GOP candidate's 'monkey this up' remark

Pastors from across South Florida gathered on Thursday at the 93 street community Baptist church and called on Rhonda senses. To apologize for comments they felt were racists we need. To silence the dog whistle. And don't they we don't hear it because many of us have heard the minutemen wound to clergymen said the Republican nominee for governor is playing a dangerous scheming using an old stereotype. To discredit an African American and ordered a gin up support. We know that this is the political battle but he needs more players because the fight. Is not just for the soul of Florida for the sold about country. We need a government capable of taming his. After his primary win on Tuesday dissent has appeared on Fox News where he made the controversial remarks. That the campaign later said it was about major films policies. And not his race here is an articulate spokesmen for those far left views and he's a charismatic candidate let's build up the successfully pat on governor Scott. The last thing we need to do. Is among keep this up by trying to embrace of socialist agenda Gillen said the choice of words don't offer much hope about the campaign the census plans to run it through November a sentiment. That was shared by the pastor's. Politics is not on a political way. But it some horrifying. And an honorable way. And what the words that came out of Vista this sent this amount will not moral and will not audible.

