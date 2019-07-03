Transcript for Paul Manafort sentenced to nearly 4 years in federal prison

I'm got her daughter's here Alexandria Virginia where president from former campaign chairman palm and a fort. Has been sentenced annually four years in prison now this came. As a shock to many he was facing up to decades in jail the special counsel's office. Was recommending a lengthy prison term now the judge in this case judge Ellis said on Thursday. He found the sentencing guidelines those guidelines nineteen. To 25 years in prison he said they or quote excessive. And quite high mountain in a fort. Oh arrived in court in a green jumpsuit. In a wheelchair and nearly three hours into his sentencing hearing he direct pitch to judge Alice to choke point compassion. In his sentence and sought to describe the bird and his actions have taken. On his family and a Ford said quote my life personally and professionally. Is in shambles the last few years have been. Most difficult. My feeling as experienced he said this is an ordeal that he is responsible forty asked for compassion but some in the judgments and two man of war with that he was surprised that he did so regret for his actions something. He hopes metaphor is able to think about now just next week there's another sentencing and Washington DC where. Mentors facing up to ten years in prison. Catherine fathers reporting for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.