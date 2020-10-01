Transcript for Pelosi announces she'll send articles of impeachment to Senate next week

Africanized. Thank you mr. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi putting the house on alert. Announcing in a letter to her democratic members that she plans to hold a vote on impeachment managers. Then send the articles of impeachment against president trump to the senate next week. Pelosi telling reporters she reached the decision on her own. And don't have a story the move a necessary step to hold a trial which will determine if president trump will be removed from office. The house impeachment managers as well will act as prosecutors in the case. The speaker also slamming majority leader Mitch McConnell for having a quote disregard for the American people's interest for a fair trial. And dismissal of the facts blows he delayed the process a Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Pushed for witnesses and documents to be included in the trial. This week McConnell said he planned to move forward with a trial with no witnesses despite democratic objections we have the age. Once the impeachment trial has. We've gone McConnell insists on using the Clinton model similar to former president Clinton's impeachment trial which would include opening arguments followed by written questions. Only after with the senate decide and witnesses are needed we'll get around to the discussion of with. Schumer says there's still a pretty good chance to persuade about four Republicans to vote would Democrats to allow witnesses getting witnesses to testify and the senate would require 51 votes. Monaco surrounding. ABC news Washington.

