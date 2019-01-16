-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi gets the speaker's gavel in 2007
-
Now Playing: Day 25 of the government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Pelosi asks President Trump to delay State of the Union address as shutdown continues
-
Now Playing: Inside the White House
-
Now Playing: Trump attorney general nominee grilled on Mueller probe
-
Now Playing: Economists issue new warning amid shutdown
-
Now Playing: The congressman pressured to resign over a white supremacist comment
-
Now Playing: AG nominee vowing to protect Robert Muller's investigation
-
Now Playing: Sen. Gillibrand tells Colbert she's launching presidential exploratory committee
-
Now Playing: Rep. Joaquin Castro denounces 2020 census citizenship question
-
Now Playing: Veterans groups avoid politics and call for shutdown to end
-
Now Playing: Steve King re-reads controversial comments on House floor
-
Now Playing: Bill Browder on how he became an enemy of Russia's Vladimir Putin
-
Now Playing: AG nominee promises he won't interfere with Mueller as confirmation hearing begins
-
Now Playing: Impact of the government shutdown grows
-
Now Playing: Trump's attorney general pick to face bitter confirmation battle
-
Now Playing: Congressman denied committee assignments over racially charged comments
-
Now Playing: Fast food fan Trump chows down on burgers with Clemson football team
-
Now Playing: President Trump's inaugural fund spent lavishly at his DC hotel, new docs show