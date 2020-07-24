Transcript for Pelosi expresses frustration over COVID relief bill delay

But right now we are focusing on this one subject. The extension of unemployment insurance and this essential. The wealthy and Atkinson white. The Republicans and the White House have against working families in our country. That they would be lets them. 600 dollars but so will absolutely necessary. Sustenance. There's other things can end here too it's about paying the rent and it's about find food. So with this package we had people on the verge of the connection. We have millions of children's art at its food insecure in America we may be on duty. Food stamps and address and present act. We had legislation in heroes act independently. To help with. Rent. So that people are not addicted and we had this money. And unemployment. Benefit so I thank the members of the ways and needs committee to always recognize. Only recognizing the connection between policy and health and livelihood. Their lives and livelihood. America's working family it's. And as mr. killed he says we hear of their time. People. On the phone Connolly TP. Crime here in paint their it's about their dignity and how they meet the needs of their children. And why. And why did cause some Republicans are derelict in their duty. Taking off for the weekend instead they ain't ready only months without preparing something to begin with when we had they're offered they make their offer. Now two months and 810 days have aren't buying. And we aren't and where is there offer which earlier this weakness at its 2448. Hours. In December day. And their disarray. Is causing great great damage to America's working for now this is I'm it needs to beef up. Found it as loudly as possible. About what we do we hear. If we're not addressing. The needs of people in jobs that no fault of their own in his mister Dayton fan. Tell her to go to work. Go to left and essential work he must go to work. And when and no protection you have an army corps. And if you don't go to work as you're afraid issues notably on the infection home to children you don't get. But this is mr. kneeled to distinguish chairman he has always been there the people who need their votes. And counter by the Republicans. Whom they are for people who have the cult's. And took this 600 dollars mark them and knew the fat that they put two trillion dollars to the national debt. To give a tax rates will pay 3% and it's to the top 1%.

