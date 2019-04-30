Transcript for Pelosi: Infrastructure meeting with Trump was 'productive'

We just had very productive meeting with the president of the United States. We came to this meeting with an understanding. That there is great need in our country for rebuilding our infrastructure. With a recognition that we stand at a I'll pick bill place in terms of building infrastructure with the future. It's about have a jobs jobs jobs it's about promoting commerce that they clean air clean water. It's a club for their for a public health issue it's a quality of life issue getting people. Out of their cars not being on the road so much. In every way it's a safety issue. That's similar very excited about the conversation that we had that the president to advance. An agenda of that kind. We did come to one agreement that the agreement would be big and. Old and it was a very constructive meeting. It's clear that. Both the White House and all of us want to get something done on infrastructure. In a B and old way that was goodwill in this meeting and that was. Different than some of the other meetings that we had which is very good thing we agreed on a number. Which was very very good two trillion dollars for infrastructure. Originally we started a little lower even the president was eager to push it up to two trillion dollars. And that is a very good thing in and we talked about a number of things we would do. Obviously the roads and the bridges in the highways. Obviously Warner but also a big emphasis on broad band that every American home we believe needs broad band. An emphasis on the power grid so we could bring clean energy from one end of the country to the other. And several other issues so this was a very very good start and we'll see we hope it will go to weigh constructive conclusion.

