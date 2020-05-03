Transcript for Pelosi outraged as Facebook touts document as official census

Republicans have put them out the administration put out something that says. This is an official document do not care up fill it out it's not they senses one. But I'm particularly annoyed today at the actions of FaceBook. FaceBook has something that is an official announcement of Donald Trump as saying. Fill this out this is a census woman is not. Is an absolute lie a lie that is consistent with the misrepresentation. Policy a FaceBook. But now they're messing who we are as Americans. I know that profit motive. Is their business model. But it should not come at the cost. Of the counting who isn't an Arab country. So that we can provide the services and address the beautiful diversity of America is what this administration. Fears. They won it under counted they're misrepresenting FaceBook and FaceBook is saying that misrepresentation. Is consistent. With their policy. Of misrepresenting. So it just policy change because this is fluent French. And it's causing. Quite disturbed because as its English chairman just said we're excited about it on line. Events since senses and effectiveness in multiple languages in the rest but right now. This is on the part of FaceBook in room bust unacceptable. Interference in the census and the company won't take it at the deceptive net and on. And it's that clearly. Violate the senses. But don't necessarily violate their untruthful policies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.