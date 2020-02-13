Transcript for Pelosi slams Trump’s budget

This is very special morning for us because that may be called the way moment not momentary but in a few minutes. Won't even just momentarily. Two vote on the floor house. For the ratification. Extending the date for the ratification of equal rights amendment it's an historic day it's a happy day that you know this week with marked by. The introduction of the president's budget. You've heard me say again and again a budget to be a statement of our national then the federal budget to be a reflection of what is important to us as a nation. This budget is not without. It is without any commitment to values and fat in it it isn't completely arsenal of the the promises the president made in the campaign. And a contradiction. Of what he says in the State of the Union Address since you know he talk to. Being. There for the care it. Its security when it cut Medicare by half a trillion dollars in this budget. Cut tens of billions of dollars from disability benefits from social security and the issue with Medicaid to. Cut 900 billion dollars almost two trillion dollars from Medicaid. That's 60% of Hong Kong health care. It's paid for by Medicaid that his middle class benefit. Yet from Medicaid coast to pour. When children especially. But most. The majority of the fund. Paying for. Long term care for America's seniors and others comes from medicate. 900. Billion dollars just to name. Something. It that it is an appalling budget at time of mention. Imagine when the whole world is fighting. The coroner virus the president cuts and a one point two billion dollars from the Center for Disease Control with the job that is. Two flight from buyers and others like it and farmers. President talks about farmers farmers. Have record numbers of bankruptcy now and in the budget the president. Flashes the farm percent safety net and sixty billion dollars. While stealing 200 billion dollars from CNET. Death is directly related to a farmers and I opened the midwest sent me on to tell me they are on. Food and the concert there economic situation.

