Pelosi taunts critics, says she still has support to be elected speaker

More
"Come on in, the water's warm," she said in a press conference when asked about her possible challengers.
3:00 | 11/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pelosi taunts critics, says she still has support to be elected speaker
It. Anything that. Anything can't get a seat at. There are. I. Oh. And both you if the election were held today on the house floor do you have the votes to be elected speaker. The had overwhelming support. In my pockets to be speaker of the house and certainly we have nanny nanny people and a pocket. Who it could fares and capacity I have everything this point and this person. For that would you make a martian. There considering it say to everybody come on in the bloggers want.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59225169,"title":"Pelosi taunts critics, says she still has support to be elected speaker","duration":"3:00","description":"\"Come on in, the water's warm,\" she said in a press conference when asked about her possible challengers.","url":"/Politics/video/pelosi-taunts-critics-support-elected-speaker-59225169","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.