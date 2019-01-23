Transcript for Pelosi tells Trump no State of the Union in House chamber during shutdown

Federal workers who having been paid in 33 days. Taking their calls for action to Capitol Hill expected. Traci to continue until. Enough people stand up and say women take it. Protesting outside senators' offices has across the country 800000. Are furloughed or working without pay. Many now worried about making rent how to pay for utilities and Britain they're going to have to look for new work. He is. Paul Allen who was hoping. Selecting. You have used. But both sides seem Michaels apart towards a solution. The president proposed compromise offers temporary protections for certain immigrants including dreamers in exchange for five point seven billion borders border wall. Democrats call it tightly non starter away in embodies the president's temper tantrum. The democrats' plan would temporarily opened the government but not fund the president's Walt Republicans say that isn't a real resolution. My democratic friends are trying to commode was something. Any today. Digestive. Prolonging this ailment. Amid the back and forth the president announcing today that he will go forward with the State of the Union Address next week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly responded with her own letter dis inviting him from speaking in the house chamber the president first funding moments later. It's. Really shame. What's happening with the Democrats had become radicalized. House speaker Pelosi says she looks forward to welcoming the president for State of the Union Address in congress once the government shutdown is over. I he relief ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.