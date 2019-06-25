Transcript for Pelosi to Trump: ICE raids 'scaring' children

Nearly 300 migrant children have been moved from a Border Patrol station in Clinton Texas where conditions have been described as inhumane. The children were reportedly sleeping on concrete floors without adequate food so. We'll clean clothes and older kids were left to care for infants and toddlers. Over the weekend president trouble called off nationwide deportation raids after a phone call from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. So rampant spoke to the president said look I'm a mom had five kids. Seventh nine grandchildren. And and your children are scared. You're scaring the children of America. The president blames Democrats for not approving the money needed at the border. Today the house is expected to vote on a four point five billion dollars in aid but the White House is threatening to be told that bill. As the administration wants changes to the asylum process to be included.

