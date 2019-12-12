Transcript for Pelosi says she won’t try to persuade Democrats on impeachment vote

The president is wrong. That militants that we had put forth. Our articles of impeachment I'm very proud of all communities six committees have more on this for very long time. On his knuckle swift about it. But it is urgent. And so we will be bringing the close the committee will. Whereupon it today as you know this I don't know that this morning it's afternoon and it depends on pace in the committee and then next week. We'll take up this is a decision that was recommended by working together. And without committee chairs are attorneys and so we articles are what they are they're very panel. They're very strong. And they. A continuation. Of the pattern of misbehavior. On the part of the press people are realizing when they see what that lie. They think the public things. That they should be determining who's the president of the United States. Not some foreign how they thing that no one is above the law. We think and think today that the president should be held accountable. Abuse of power. Destruction of congress those that is the form that would take his millions hasn't discussion here this discussion would take it or sent. Matters meters what is it what is your message to those moderate Democrats who are undecided and and who are concerned that a vote for impeachment could backfire on them political. I had no message to them and not with in this legislation nor do we ever went something like that people have to come. To their own conclusions they've seen the facts as presented at the Intel intelligence committee that seen the look. Constitution S. They know it they take an oath to protect and defend it by. They seem to constitutional experts. Speak about it they'll make their own decisions I don't say anything to this is a vote that people have to come to their own conclusion from. And the facts are clear. Irrefutable and fact and we can in the present every opportunity to. Demonstrated any exculpatory information he may have but the fact it is. That we take an oath to protect and defend the constitution of the United States. We want to defend that constitution which has a republic in. As jet and it Benjamin Franklin center public if you can keep it. We see that as our responsibility keep to republic instead of an attitude of article two says I can do what ever I want. That's not where founders had in mind that the president king. That's not what we're here felt a Tug at night but it is has nothing to do with mine. Concerned that boat people will vote the way that.

