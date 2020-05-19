Transcript for Pence chairs National Space Council meeting

Well welcome. Members of the president's cabinet and members. National Space Council to this meaning of the National Space Council and its particular pleasure you back here. The Washington headquarters of mass. To be joined by the NASA administrator who is. In Houston as we see doing important preparations as you Brighton side is with us. But all over gathered here today welcome to the launch America. Position. The National Space Council. We are one week in one day. Away from when America will return. American astronauts. American rockets from American soil to space. And it's an extraordinarily. Exciting time in the life of this program. And I know I speak on behalf of the president of the United States. When I express my appreciation. Jim to you to the entire NASA team. My profound. And humble admiration for the astronauts that we'll be speaking to register few moments. Who only. Carry American leadership back into space from American soil actually him. And I know I speak to the president and I say Harvard we. For the long hours workers. By the members this administration somebody critical agencies. It's really. Put into practice president Truman's vision for renewed American leadership. In space. I had a great privilege. The general heightened with us moisture of the Joint Chiefs of Staff great great. Beget the air force academy not long ago when we we commissioned the very first class. Of officers in the united states space force. And that combined with the return of American. Leadership in human space exploration in this picture are terribly exciting time and it comes at an important time in the life or nation. We find ourselves over the last. Many months dealing with them precedent. A panda. We've seen the American people respond from our health care workers. Your first responders. To leadership at every level across the country. We have stepped forward and at this moment as a nation. But now as of today win all fifty states are in some measure beginning to reopen when we see Kurt sides beginning. To put a heartbreaking. Losses. That we've experienced. In the case numbers. Decline. That. It's it's a time of great hold an angry encouragement even the news yesterday promising new vaccine. Is giving hope the American people will get through this. And when history this time is room. Record that we got through this together working together as Americans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.