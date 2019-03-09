Transcript for Pence defends staying at Trump property in Ireland

Mean if you think about you think about bonds that exists between the Irish people the American people. They have much to do is shared heritage they have much to do with family. And that's why it was important for me before our original trip plan. To at least spend one night and didn't and I understand political attacks by Democrats but. If you have a chance to get to do and that you find it's a fairly small place. And the opportunity to stay at trump national invade to accommodate. The unique footprint that comes with our security detail and other personal. Made it logical we checked it with the State Department they approve this thing there. And I was. I was pleased to have the opportunity to return to that family home town. To be able to stay there. And and not just on a personal level but also do it dude in a way that. Helps me celebrate with the people viral. The connection so many tens of millions of Americans feel to the admiral.

