-
Now Playing: Vice President Pence campaigns for Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves
-
Now Playing: President Trump ordered to pay $2M to collection of nonprofits
-
Now Playing: Pence files for Trump to be on the ballot
-
Now Playing: Whistleblower timeline: From a controversial phone call to impeachment calls
-
Now Playing: Pompeo dodges difference between his comment and former adviser's deposition
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Jr. on who he hopes will win Dem presidential nomination
-
Now Playing: Trump Jr. defends tweeting article that alleges whistleblower identity on 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Bill Gates criticizes Elizabeth Warren's proposed tax policy
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions expected to run for his old Alabama Senate seat
-
Now Playing: Twitter employees charged with spying for Saudi Arabia
-
Now Playing: Next phase of impeachment probe goes public
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain confronts Donald Trump Jr. on his father’s ‘character’
-
Now Playing: Capitol Hill announces public impeachment hearings to start next week
-
Now Playing: US and China agree to cancel tariff hikes
-
Now Playing: Rand Paul blocks whistleblower protection resolution
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions expected to announce bid for Alabama Senate seat
-
Now Playing: Democrats are trying to ‘rip our nation apart’: Trump
-
Now Playing: Kentucky's Republican governor Matt Bevin refuses to concede
-
Now Playing: Witnesses in impeachment inquiry to testify in public hearings
-
Now Playing: Impeachment hearings to go public