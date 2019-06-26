Transcript for Pence rolls out 'Latinos for Trump,' slams Dems

Okay. Vice president pens was in Miami to launch an effort aimed at getting more support from from Latino voters he called the president. Breed champion for Latino and Hispanic Americans while touting the administration's economic policies. And his visit was a day before the start of the democratic presidential candidate debates in Miami ten candidates will debate tonight ten more tomorrow. Tomorrow night. Many of their leading candidates in the night after that are actually gonna openly. Advocates for an economic system that is impoverished millions around. Alex hey you know. Americans. Know better than most. About the cost of socialist. Its impoverished generations it's stolen the liberty of millions. Another for many the in this room and Havier families fled socialist regimes in this hemisphere. And you came to freedom in America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.