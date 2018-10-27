Transcript for Pence won't rule out closing down border ahead of midterms

Can expect that the border will be closed because that's mired micro caravan. Will the president of the border. The chair of and is making its way through Mexico today was organized by leftist organizations. In Honduras. And is being driven north by human traffickers. In the end it represents. An effort to challenge the sovereignty in the territorial integrity the United States of America. And it will not be allowed. The president has already made a decision. To request assistance from our military at the border and will continue to call on our partners in. In Mexico and across the region to send a very simple message to people mr. But they need to turn around they need to go home me but the truth is terra. The people that are in this caravan includes many elderly. Many vulnerable families with young children have been taken advantage. By human traffickers. And and those with the political agenda intending to try and drive. A challenge to the United States immigration laws what we need to do is secure our border. The president will take steps to do that. But we also need to reform our laws and that's one of the reasons why we enthusiasm I saw here in New Mexico today I see all across the country. President I need partners on Capitol Hill in the house and senate who will join with us to close the loopholes that human traffickers use. To entice vulnerable families to make the long and dangerous journey of the fitness may be able to apply for asylum and they get the US next quarter. The laws the United States will be in effect what they want change but. About honesty because it essentially a week we need to change the laws here. But not before the attack that this situation the president is going to take action we are not going to allow this caravan of thousands of people. To come into our country unilaterally closing quarter but let me be clear for the president. The president will make decisions that will will secure the border of the United States of America. But let me be clear that people that are fleeing their true they're actually fleeing from violence and oppression in Central American countries. Ought to apply for asylum in the first save country they come to. And many hundreds have applied for asylum and we granted asylum in Mexico. And look people that are driving. This caravan northward without any regard. For human life without any regard for the safety of the people that are in the care. Are in many cases human traffickers. And and leftist organizations that are simply doing so not so that people could find a safe harbor but so that they could come here. And and defy our laws and to fire border president's made it clear we're not going to allow it. These people should turn around. We were not going to allow this caravan to come into our country illegally. But we're we're all season worked very closely with this congress. With what we hope will be renewed Republican majorities in congress to close the loopholes within catch and release to build the wall to do all the things that are necessary. To secure the border.

