This is in ABC news election update. Now reporting chief banker George Stephanopoulos. Point welcome back our special coverage of election 20/20 the votes still being counted in all the key states right now Pennsylvania Michigan and Wisconsin a work. Breaking the back on of the network right now because we're about your press conference. From the state of Pennsylvania right now are the administration of governor Tom Wolfe. He's expected to speak. The government to start a list of the San. Assistant counties continued to report results. And again these results are coming in more slowly than me have in the past so we have to be patient. Confident that these votes are going to be counted they're going to be counted accurately. And they will be come forward. The delay that we're seeing is a sign that the system is working this is a new system went into effect with 677 last year. And there are three million. Millions. Of mail in ballots that are being counted. And that takes longer than the the way we use to do with food stand and in person voting. So we may not know results even today. But the most important thing is that we have accurate results again even if that takes a little longer than we're used to. Make no mistake our democracy is being tested in this election. This is a stress test of the ideals upon which this country was founded. In the basic rule one person one vote. That still. Carries and it has to carry here. For democracy has withstood challenges before and for over 200 years we have upheld and strengthen our commitment to basic fairness and due process. I have full faith that we will similarly and he this moment and I will do everything within my power to ensure that the results were fair. And that every vote is counted. Pennsylvania will have a fair election. And that election will be free outside influences. I will vigorously and we all move vigorously defend against any attempt to attack that vote in Pennsylvania. In every Pennsylvania. Every Pennsylvanian can have confidence in the outcome of this elections due to the diligence. The county election officials from the hard work of secretary before. And her folks at the Pennsylvania Department of State. So thank you again to all pennsylvanians who voted rest assured your vote will be counted but has already been counted. Your vote won't make a difference in this election. This is the way we elect our officials this is a way we hire the people who were public servants. Its promise that we give to all pennsylvanians. All Americans that their vote counts I intend to keep that promise here Pennsylvania. Now I'm proud to turn this over to the secretary of state Cathy before. Good morning. So when echoed some of what governor wolf said about once again saying king all of the you know tens his status is not hundreds of thousands. Election workers that word were and are still involved in the process. This. In maple lane this great democracy in Pennsylvanian across the nation. The work they have done and continue to do a suggests tremendous. And you know I I still we've been talking Department of State folks. Bird you know at our operations center. 4430. In the morning went to take a Sharon are we're back. Within a couple hours in that. So they've been working around the clock as are many of the county's. And we've been talking about it yesterday again and how in crew. At least issues. Elections presidential elections. Then that I I've seen in in any time that I could possibly remember and I've been. In Iran elections for a long time as in voting rights lawyer and a poll worker. This was incredibly sad news and that's the huge credit. To all the election workers both of the state level and at the local level as well as our state partners like pima an awesome homeland security Department of Homeland Security. Who made sure that all those things we were what that people were worried about whether his voter intimidation and other issues of the polls. Really could not have gone more smoothly in the middle of a global pandemic with all of voting reform changes that we saw from accidentally seven enact twelve. Says that's huge kudos to everybody involved. Also. We are exactly where we say we would be so we said it was did take some time to count the mail ballots. And we are we are pro chain's 50% in the mail ballots counted. Which is great as you know you can go to our election night returns web site. And knee supplemental dashboard. To get that greeted details on that. But there's still millions of ballots left to be cannon so. To counties are working incredibly hard you're gonna see a lot of updates in the next couple hours and throughout the day. We have been and you don't a lot there a number of Cantonese that made some major additions in the wee hours of the morning. So if you checks cut as early on this morning you may want to check again because there's already banned. More ballots accounted for unmarried dashboard. Again this is a process we've that. You know somewhere I admit I don't know at the totals are gonna end up. And but somewhere between two prime size and three million ballots and as I've said many times. We head to UN and 60000. Ballots cast I'm Alan tiny sixteen so we are. We will be at ten times the number of mail ballots and the counties are ready approaching fifty to 50% done so. Paired everybody to remain patient. As governor will said we are going to accurately count every single ballot. Pandered to vote cat SS and many times is never done on the day of election night. And the candies are doing this accurately and then accurately as quickly as they possibly can. And again also just remind everyone military and overseas ballots are not due until week after Election Day so next Tuesday. He's the deadline for military never seized. Voters to cast their ballots and we want to make sure that not only every civilian. Absentee and now I'm valid voters counted but also that every man and woman who are serving our country that their votes are counted. So thank you friends and we are happy to take questions. Let's listen questions and I stand stricter. What are your vote content via me any questions. Dennis. Tell us that we stand right now much you know challenges legal challenges from company. So I think Adam you know and basically what. What you know that's been publicly reported that's really all we have at this clients so and I can't talk about active litigation and virtually self. I you know you could but as things are filed of course those would be publicly accessible. Saturday when you bring instantly from the outside. We have a mix ads with a name what we've been doing all along with all the litigation that's been flying this year is we have an excess in Haston and out. Outside counsel's work. Plessy attorney general is also representing us in a number of these things so. There's been a great team I have to say the attorneys ad skinny give a shout out to legal team. In the Department of State. Who has then. Really played to work this year and they are amazing and so Tim and cat and team thank you. Some but we also have tremendous teams of outside counsel have been involved in all of this as the governor said. We will we will make sure that every vote is counted every eligible voter has the right to cast their vote. County's fire healing not happening Tuesday Thursday Friday morning. County sentiments I can't work. So you can go online to see your guidance and then last night we also decent of my technical that technical thanks to the counties which beacon for a TU. It basically it lays out the process usually at the lead arriving ballots. So everything's been desegregated and a tribute here yesterday but. That it almost sounds will be segregated but they will be counted and the counties have begin in detailed instructions it's again you could sign in the sky insists. To walk them through how to segregate those races this ballots. Thank you can you talk about being in order in which those things will be proud and I mean are they. He's got a county by county decision can we expect to see his numbers being already reflect hitters doesn't get you later in the process. Yet don't get to meet certain basic tenets pen right there's some Kennison parity done counting their mail in ballots received a free PM says those are gonna start sooner. But they won't be reflected on the website they won't be like intermingled in the web site as you see it now they will be segregated so. But it is gonna vary from Kennedy county when they start because they're working on the other ones first that would fearful that it looks like I'm on there. Well I think stay tuned on that. Yes so on those says. Reviewed ballots that were 500000. Ballots issued and had been cast as of yesterday is a site community that passes aren't there there were. 500000. Mail ballots issue that hadn't been cast as of yesterday. These are wait for the Steve to determine how many of those 500000 people choose to vote in person instead of or do we need to operate under the assumption that. All 500000. Could come in. So all that will be tracked the bulb but I don't we won't have it today so basically between. Provisional ballots and the poll books and then of course the mail and ballots. You know as you all know like only one vote can be counted for any voters say he'll be able to see all of that but he it will take some time for that DD DD. Class side. Yes. That's. Was that you know immediately. Yes. We don't get about Iraq yesterday when what is the ultimately I. I don't have that with me this morning but check on check and that dashboard and that will be updated throughout the day yes sir. Jan. My friend and hot key reason. About how better ride guest today. Jackson County may not have you know legible postmark on them and raising questions about whether or not. They should be counted or not I was infected because the prepaid envelope that they might have when he could beat back. Sure some of natural he may be confusing and so anything that arrived yesterday it doesn't matter whether it's postmark not any arrived yesterday's invalid vote that's what had to realize I was then made these. So it took aim at the lead arriving ballots. So the postmark first of all with the way we did prepaid postage in Pennsylvania is we went to the counties where they are so if they wanted it to be through their business reply mail. USPS permit we did it that way they wanted to literally have us reimburse them for stamps were metered postage we did you know they want to summon him or not even. I'd I don't remember how many that we he gets used that information how many counties are using business should plan now. But those are still postmark they have timing marks they are date stamps they're still retractable by deep snow. Eight it's a tiny fraction of any of those things that there's this is decline male or regular mail me we've all had that situation me get. A letter and it's not postmarked. It's rare rates seem for business plan now they do what's called the timing marks said that's just it's not accurate there all stamped. Mark. One of those rare occasions would be town. So unfit parent under the current testing Supreme Court decision which is currently the lot yes as long as it's. There's no affirmative evidence that it that was postmarked after November 3 SI has received by November 6 at 5 PM it will be counted. Yes. It's my understanding at this stage what study showing eighteen counties with 0%. Mail in ballots counted. Is that accurate it is getting inside. So you know what I see just sometimes counties are up burning on their own web sites. And had then transmitted to file to the piracy because you know they have their own local racist so I here's your EC any and this is what we're Amy doing throughout the day. Go to the county web site he should always do that it's a great way to double checked but blurred going to be following up with all those counties to say hey you know. Make sure you get us the files. Some of them he had this year because we head. For the first time we had a reps say there was an itemized the mail in ballots from the impersonal ballots from the provision counts. Some of the counties when they uploaded the results. It merged the two types into one. And now is to stay form candidate rhyme so we're working through that to make sure that the actual attribution to balance are right. Notice that there's a larger than expected number of companies that reported. Today it doesn't mean that they haven't counted it may just being that it's just not uploaded to the primacy of FCS site to urge you to check the county web sites and see if that's that's available on their reps say. Last thing I'm sorry I can just double vacuums and if I heard you correctly you're introductory remarks it was between 2.5 and three million. Mail in ballots is in your in your roughly 50% if you could speak which is much specificity as possible regarding that that would be helpful. Well I think. He and the numbers and I gave yesterday. It was just under two point six million as Larry com. But again I'm not sure what has additionally coming in but so as of as it is you know yesterday. At some point it was just under two point six million that had been cast. Them and that's my invested in his eighties. Three. I just don't have an in my fingertips today. Yes come through this coming in the conference. Based on the web site yet coated said he couldn't let that regularity in Ireland reporting website it also tells you that you can click on that supplemental dashboard. And and you click on that it break stand. There's a tab for mail ballots that breaks it down by canny how many think cast have anything cats in and Hammond your remaining. There's a tab for in person. Precincts reporting dripping down my county so tell you how many precincts in each county how many are fully recorded. There's a tap of provisional ballots but you won't see those numbers yet. Nothing thinking yeah. And up. I know what it's like Lancaster County. Because what they're saying is that if they found anything that you're authorized to segregate they won't be able to go back and there's some ruling. And remove those counts what you responses. It's it's not accurate and again we send an email to the counties yesterday. We spoke I think I said this yesterday we spoke to all of the voting system vendors it is absolutely. Feasible in Eaton is not and not even challenging I mean they're different ways to do it you can use different. Machines you can use different memory sticks. You can absolutely segregate them that's not going to be a problem so we really steps it reads send a Xena counties giving them instructions. Advising them to talk directly to their voting system vendors. If they don't client bill. We'll cross that bridge to me get there I expect them not comply. Thank thank you.

