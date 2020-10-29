-
Now Playing: Can President Trump hold onto 2016 supporters in Pennsylvania?
-
Now Playing: Veteran fighting cancer completes goal of 176,200 pushups
-
Now Playing: Deadly plane crash in Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: Major train derailment forces evacuations in Texas
-
Now Playing: 2nd COVID-19 crisis hitting Europe
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Zeta kills at least 5, leaves millions without power
-
Now Playing: Trump, Biden face off in Florida
-
Now Playing: What election stories need to get more coverage | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Boy with muscular dystrophy got surprised with the most epic Halloween costume
-
Now Playing: Business owners struggle as 2nd wave hits US
-
Now Playing: Florida voters speak out about their candidate days before election
-
Now Playing: US coronavirus emergency
-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Presidential candidates in Florida
-
Now Playing: Why don’t the Electoral College and popular vote always match up?
-
Now Playing: Why the drop in STDs is a bad thing
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Zeta tears through the South as its remnants now move North
-
Now Playing: Dodgers star under investigation
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Zeta slams Louisiana as Category 2 storm
-
Now Playing: This teen had the most epic homecoming after undergoing double leg amputation