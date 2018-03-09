-
Now Playing: Anti-Ted Cruz billboard features Trump tweets
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court battle heats up
-
Now Playing: Pentagon cancels $300 million in aid to Pakistan
-
Now Playing: Ayanna Pressley: 'We are at a crossroads'
-
Now Playing: Trump won't say if Sessions' job is safe after November: Report
-
Now Playing: Pastors condemn GOP candidate's 'monkey this up' remark
-
Now Playing: Roberta McCain, 106, attends son John McCain's Washington services
-
Now Playing: 'Then, as now, Americans marveled at the iron will of John McCain': Mike Pence
-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan tells McCain family: 'We share your anguish in losing this great man'
-
Now Playing: John McCain would 'fight tooth and nail' for what he believed: Mitch McConnell
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers present wreaths at John McCain's service
-
Now Playing: Tough numbers for Trump in new poll, disappearing White House briefings
-
Now Playing: Florida gubernatorial race controversy
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: McCain's memorial service, Cohen reportedly bought Trump dirt
-
Now Playing: Harvard discriminates against Asian-Americans: DOJ
-
Now Playing: McCain's story is the American story, 'grounded in respect and decency,' said Biden
-
Now Playing: Trump's morning tweet storm
-
Now Playing: Trump cancels pay raises for federal workers
-
Now Playing: Andrew Cuomo won't run against Trump in 2020
-
Now Playing: President Trump lashes out at 'totally dishonest' media