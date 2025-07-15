Pentagon pulling half of the National Guard deployed to support ICE in LA

The Pentagon confirmed that 2,000 California National Guard members are being withdrawn from Los Angeles following protests of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

July 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live