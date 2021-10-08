Transcript for Pentagon to require COVID vaccines for all troops

Of course we start our top headline and we begin with the deepening worries about the spreading corona virus. And what's being done about it Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he's working to have Kobe in nineteen vaccines mandatory for all US military service members. By the middle of next month. President Biden is backing that effort that's taking place says Kobe it's a summer surge especially across the southeast is showing no signs of slowing down. And the number of kids coming down with the virus is rising. This morning Kobe cases among children are surging to Erica McCloud of Pittsburgh says she thought her thirteen year old son to Monta. Was just exhausted from staying up playing video games. But he soon lost his appetite had a fever and eventually couldn't walk. Any you can and they believe that I wasn't on the Barry who had never seen anything like. To Monta was in the icu for fourteen days and recovered. Now his mother urging all parents to get their kids vaccinated. Take its theory it. Children on a men's all. In the last week pediatric cases have climbed to 94000. Infected children are being hospitalized at a rate nearly four times higher than a month ago. The American academy of pediatrics is now calling on the FDA to authorize vaccines for kids ages five to eleven as fast as possible. With kids heading back to school doctors feared this is only the beginning of a spike in hospitalizations. You should assume that we're going see. Our pediatric intensive care units all cross the south completely overwhelmed. And something even a possibility of ten small tent cities have of sick adolescents and kids. In response more school districts are imposing mask mandates defying state orders in Texas and Florida. Which could cost them in fines. Are you prepared to pay opportunity you have saluting him from from you know action there are consequences for whatever actions he taken I'd rather take that consequence than hand. Health of students and staff and families home mom mind. Florida's governor is now threatening to withhold the salaries of school superintendents and school board members who enforce a mask mandates. It comes as Florida requests 300 -- leaders from the federal government to keep up with this surging cases threatening to overwhelm hospitals in Arkansas which just saw the largest daily increase in hospitalizations. Only eight icu beds are available in the entire state and Mississippi reports zero icu beds. In top level hospitals with 200 patients waiting for a room one hospital official pleading with the public to only visit the ER if your critically ill. We're battling the most infectious person to cope it. I'm extremely concerned with our ability to handle the continual wave of new patients.

