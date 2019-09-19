Transcript for Pentagon spent at least $184,000 at Trump resort

The US military has shelled out at least 184000. Dollars on lay overs. A president Trump's golf resort in Scotland since he took office the Pentagon said dozens of its crews have spent the night at the trunk. Turn Barry resort as big as the nearby airport. Became a major transit point for air force personnel the information was requested by Eddie House oversight committee looking into claims the president is profiting. From Defense Department spending.

