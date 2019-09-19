Pentagon spent at least $184,000 at Trump resort

Pentagon tells Congress that review of records shows military personnel have spent at least $184,000 at the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland on layovers.
0:25 | 09/19/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pentagon spent at least $184,000 at Trump resort
The US military has shelled out at least 184000. Dollars on lay overs. A president Trump's golf resort in Scotland since he took office the Pentagon said dozens of its crews have spent the night at the trunk. Turn Barry resort as big as the nearby airport. Became a major transit point for air force personnel the information was requested by Eddie House oversight committee looking into claims the president is profiting. From Defense Department spending.

